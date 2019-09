CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are looking for a man they say has been robbing people after they leave the ATM.

Police say in the past three months, an Hispanic man in his early twenties has robbed three people after they left the Wells Fargo ATM on Fox Street. They believe the man drives either a gold or silver car.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department.