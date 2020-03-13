Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – Durango, CO

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is closing facilities and canceling or modifying upcoming meetings in response to coronavirus concerns.

Closures Effective Monday, March 16

Durango Community Recreation Center

Chapman Hill

Durango Gymnastics

Durango Public Library

All previously scheduled Recreation and Library programs and meeting room rentals will be canceled.

Public Meeting Cancelations and Modifications:

The regular City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 has been canceled. The city will shift its meeting practices using an online meeting platform for councilors and the public to access via computer and telephone. Public participation at relevant meetings will be handled through this platform and information for joining the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The City Council Study Session on Tuesday, March 24 will shift to a virtual meeting.

The next regular City Council meeting for Tuesday, April 7 will shift to a virtual meeting

All Boards and Commissions meetings will shift to virtual meetings through at least April 7.

The City facility and program closures will be in effect through April 7, 2020. All other City facilities are still operating normally.

For more information regarding Parks and Recreation Department services, please call 970- 375-7321 or email rec@durangogov.org. For more information regarding Durango Public Library services, please call 970-375-3389 or sandy.irwin@durangogov.org