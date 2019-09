ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is hitting theaters right here in New Mexico.

Starting October 11, the movie will appear in select theaters across the U.S. for one weekend only. The film will screen at the Kimo Theatre and Icon Cinemas in Albuquerque and The Screen in Santa Fe.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday. You can also watch the film on Netflix.