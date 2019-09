ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County Commission will vote on whether to adopt a resolution recommending the sheriff’s department get lapel and dashboard cameras.

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley has proposed setting aside a half-million dollars for them. That’s on top of $500,000 already allocated last year for dashcams in patrol cars.

The resolution will require the commission and the sheriff’s department to work together on implementing a plan.