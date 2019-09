ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court’s Mobile Bench will make a stop at Volcano Vista High School on Thursday.

Judge Victor E. Valdez who presides over the bench, will sentence a defendant who pleads guilty to DWI. Then after learning their fate they will address the students about how DWI has impacted their life.

Defendants will receive credit for community service hours for taking part in the program.