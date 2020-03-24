Belen Police to conduct ‘high visibility’ patrols

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some people are still working because they are providing essential services. But how you do business with them, will likely change. There are very few stores and businesses still open but there are places you can go to for necessities, like most local home improvement stores.

Lowe's has been posting videos to its Youtube page, encouraging people stuck at home to work on projects including fun projects to do with the kids. Lowe's stores are still open but they've adjusted their hours. Home Depot stores are also open with modified hours.