Belen Police to conduct ‘high visibility’ patrols

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Police want to ensure the public knows they will be out patrolling the streets looking for people not following the governor’s order to socially distance themselves.
Chief James Harris says they will conduct ‘high visibility’ patrols throughout the town.
