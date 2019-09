BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police are asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was hit Monday morning between 6:00 and 6:45 a.m. near Reinken and Wisconsin. Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle and the bicyclist was seriously injured.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw something, you are asked to contact the Belen Police Department.