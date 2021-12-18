BCSO investigating Saturday morning homicide in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide they believe occurred Saturday morning in the South Valley. Deputies were responding to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they found a man deceased from a gunshot wound.

They say another man was still on the scene is has been detained. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

