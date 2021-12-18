BCSO investigating Saturday morning homicide in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide they believe occurred Saturday morning in the South Valley. Deputies were responding to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they found a man deceased from a gunshot wound.
They say another man was still on the scene is has been detained. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
At approximately 10:38am this morning, deputies responded to 3205 Cypress Circle in the South Valley of Albuquerque, NM in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival they found one male deceased from a gunshot wound. One male suspect was still on scene & is currently detained. pic.twitter.com/KMI2fYMPuG— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 18, 2021