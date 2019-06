CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department says firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Cedar Crest.

BCFD says the two-story structure fire, which is located at 10 Ponderosa Drive, began in the attic. A spokesperson says crews are fighting defensively.

Information remains extremely limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.