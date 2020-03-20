Attorneys seek another delay in Malcolm Torres trial

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Malcolm Torres accusing of killing his 5-year-old stepdaughter is being delayed again.
Renezmae Calzada’s body was found in the Rio Grande near Espanola in September. According to court documents, both sides are seeking a delay saying they’re still waiting for the final autopsy report and forensic analysis of the evidence.
