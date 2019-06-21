Attorney for teen accused of firing shot in school says parents aren’t to blame

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorney for the teen who police say fired a shot in the air at Cleveland High back in February is now saying the teen’s parents did what they could to get him help.

This week, KRQE News 13 reported Dale and Tamera Owen have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for not keeping their gun away from 16-year-old Josh Owen.

A letter from Owen’s attorney on Friday states the parents were not neglectful, and that they didn’t get him treatment sooner because they needed the results of an official evaluation first.

Last month, a judge ruled Josh must undergo treatment before he’s deemed competent to stand trial.

Related Coverage: