ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools is asking for your help in getting new socks to students this October.

The APS Community Clothing Bank is looking for schools to hold a “Socktober in October” sock drive to benefit students in need. They’re asking for brand new socks in all sizes.

Clothing bank teams will pick up the socks from schools in the first week of November. for more information on the sock drive, click here.