ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Public Schools has announced that Dennis Chavez Elementary School will be closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

APS tweeted the closure Wednesday. Overnight Tuesday PNM responded to several outages in Albuquerque stating one in the southwest area was caused by trees that were damaged by lightning.

School officials say Tuesday night’s blackouts caused damage to the school’s power lines.

