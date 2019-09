ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need help finding an endangered missing person.

Guy Cody, 42, drives a 2006 maroon Honda Element SUV with New Mexico license plate 122-WDY. He was last seen at his home in the 9100 block of Hendrix Road on September 11.

Police won’t say why he’s believed to be in danger but do believe he’s armed. If you have any information, you are asked to call police.