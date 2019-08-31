APD searches for endangered missing family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing family.

Police say Melody Vieux, her two daughters 5-year-old Harveena Tilden and 1-year-old Agnes Tilden, and her boyfriend Stephen Tilden left Albuquerque on the evening of Sunday, August 25, 2019, headed to Arizona. The family was last seen when they were stopped by Laguna Police on August 26 around 5:21 p.m. near the Dancing Eagle Travel Center on I-40 and Casa Blanca Road.

On August 27, police say Melody sent family members a text message that the family was on a back road in Gallup and that Stephen was striking her. According to police, Melody said that she and her daughters were trying to walk away but that Stephen was pushing her.

The family has not been seen or heard from since this incident. The family was driving a 1999 gray Chevy van with an Arizona license plate that reads CNM9186.

Melody Vieux is 28-years-old and is five feet seven inches tall. Her two daughters are 5-year-old Harveena Tilden and 1-year-old Agnes Tilden. Harveena is three-feet five-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. Agnes is one foot, six inches tall and weighs 20 pounds.

Stephen Tilden is 31-years-old and is 6 feet tall and weighs 290 pounds. All four individuals have brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the family’s location is asked to contact Detective Apodaca of APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.