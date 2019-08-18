APD searches for endangered missing Crown Point woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an endangered missing woman from Crown Point who was last seen on Friday, August 16, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Tashina Tolino is a 28-year-old woman who police say is in Albuquerque as her child receives medical care at a local hospital. Authorities say Tashina is the victim of domestic violence and has recently obtained a restraining order on the individual.

APD says she is outside of her zone of safety and is not within her usual routine that has been established in the last few months while staying in Albuquerque. Tashina is 5-feet 4-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top that had a turquoise pattern as well as black pants. Tashina also had on prescription glasses and a turquoise necklace on a gold chain.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 505-235-1039 or 505-924-6096.