APD responds to multiple shooting scenes Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s investigating several shootings across the city Thursday night.

APD confirms officers are investigating a shooting near Bridge and Goff. They say three people died on scene, and two others were transported to UNm Hospital. One is listed in critical condition.

Another shooting investigation was confirmed near Ladera and Unser in northwest Albuquerque. The scene is still active and officers remain on scene.

Police say two people were involved. One of those people drove to the Walmart on Coors where police first responded.

Both people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.