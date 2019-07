ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Albuquerque.

The scene is near the Big-I in the 800 block of Locust Place NE. Details are limited at this time, but police say one person who appeared to have a gunshot wound died on scene.

No word on any suspects or what exactly happened. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.