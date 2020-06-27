APD investigates suspicious death at west side shelter

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death at the west side shelter on the 7000 block of Jim McDowell Rd.

Officers found one male dead in a bunking pod Saturday. Fire rescue arrived and determined the man was beyond medical attention. Medical investigators determined the deceased had trauma to the head and the death is being considered suspicious.

A homicide callout has been initiated and detectives are conducting an investigation. Cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

