ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is dead Tuesday night after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

Police were called to Meadow Lake Place near Montano and Unser just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to UNM Hospital, where he later died. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating.