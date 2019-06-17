APD hires 116 new officers since 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is closer than ever to reaching its four-year goal of having 1,200 officers patrolling the city.

Monday, APD announced 116 new officers have been hired and trained since last year. According to a news release, the influx of new officers has allowed more experienced officers to fill new positions in specialty units like Homicide, Sex Crimes and the new Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

Experienced officers are also being moved into new Problem Response Teams within each area command to work more closely with community leaders and residents to address issues that are unique to different neighborhoods and business districts.

So far, the department has added 72 patrol officers to six of the Albuquerque Police Department’s area commands:

Valley Area Command: 10 new officers

Southwest Area Command: 11 new officers

Southeast Area Command: 17 new officers

Northwest Area Command: 15 new officers

Northeast Area Command: 12 new officers

Foothills Area Command: 7 new officers.

Three officers have been added to other commands, while another 13 are completing on-the-job training and finishing a few of their classes. APD Chief Mike Geier and Mayor Tim Keller hope to hire 300 more officers over the next three years.