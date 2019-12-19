Albuquerque’s Fisher House welcomes veterans and their families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fisher House has its first residents.

The facility opened its doors earlier this month, giving families a place to stay while their veteran family member receives the medical treatment they need. The 16 rooms in the house can accommodate 64 people.

A woman from Carlsbad and her sister-in-law are staying at the house while her husband undergoes heart surgery. They say it’s a huge help.

“This would be almost about three weeks now since he’s been here. And have it not been for the house, we would have travel expenses on top of the motels and food,” Paula Parker said.

The Fisher House is the first in the state, but there are 86 across the country.