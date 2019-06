ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is dead after a rafting accident along the Rio Grande.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office recovered her body in the river near Pilar on Friday. Deputies identified her as 72-year-old Cheryl Current. They say she fell from a raft captained by an experienced raft guide who was not affiliated with any local rafting company.

Rio Grande water levels have been high in recent weeks due to the melting of heavy snowpack.