Albuquerque woman accused of almost hitting offer, attempting to flee from scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque woman is facing a long list of charges after police say she almost ran an officer off the road and she put a lot of effort into trying to get away.

Not once, but twice Stephanie Gunhammer tried to get away from New Mexico State Police and the Albuquerque Police Department after police say she almost ran an APD officer off the road while driving drunk. In her attempt to get away from police, she crashed her car but didn’t give up.

In the video, Gunhammer didn’t seem to care about the officer’s commands. Officers asked her countless times to get out of the vehicle, even threatening to shoot her with a bean bag gun if she doesn’t cooperate.

Still she doesn’t leave the vehicle and before you know it she makes one more effort to get away. But she doesn’t get far.

Police say Gunhammer was belligerent, covered in vomit, and they found a bottle of vodka in her car. She is facing five felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated DWI.

She’s been arrested for embezzlement twice before.