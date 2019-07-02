Albuquerque Uber driver charged in fatal shooting of passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Uber driver has been charged with second-degree murder in the St. Patrick’s day shooting.

Clayton Benedict was indicted Monday. According to an autopsy report, James Porter had been shot five times in the back.

Albuquerque police say on St. Patrick’s Day, Benedict shot and killed Porter along I-25. According to court documents, a passenger threw up in the back of Benedict’s car, and he started arguing with Porter over a cleanup fee.

Benedict told police he pulled over on the interstate and told them to get out. They did, but Porter and Benedict continued to argue.

Benedict claims Porter tried to get back in the car and threatened to run him over. That’s when police say Benedict opened fire, killing Porter.

