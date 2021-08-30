WATCH NOW: Albuquerque, state leaders to reveal ‘250 jobs to New Mexico’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top Albuquerque city and the state of New Mexico officials are expected to make a jobs announcement Monday morning. KRQE News 13 will livestream coverage of the announcement on this website beginning around 10 a.m.

According to a news release, leaders from the New Mexico Economic Development Department, the Albuquerque Mayor’s Office and Central New Mexico Community College will be joined by Texas firm “MTX” for the announcement. “250 jobs to New Mexico” are reportedly part of the unveiling Monday, which will be made on the main CNM campus in Albuquerque.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will publish more details on this page as they become available.

