Albuquerque schools to participate in climate change walkout

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of students across Albuquerque are expected to walk out of school protesting climate change.

Officials say over 20 Albuquerque schools will be taking part in the youth-led event. The walk-out is part of an urgent call to action on addressing the climate change crisis.

The walk-out is taking place at Robinson Park where Mayor Tim Keller is expected to also be there along with other local leaders. Friday’s local demonstration is part of a much larger global walk-out.

At last count, there are close to 5,000 events in some 140 countries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss