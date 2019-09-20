Albuquerque schools to participate in climate change walkout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hundreds of students across Albuquerque are expected to walk out of school protesting climate change.

Officials say over 20 Albuquerque schools will be taking part in the youth-led event. The walk-out is part of an urgent call to action on addressing the climate change crisis.

The walk-out is taking place at Robinson Park where Mayor Tim Keller is expected to also be there along with other local leaders. Friday’s local demonstration is part of a much larger global walk-out.

At last count, there are close to 5,000 events in some 140 countries.