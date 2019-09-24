Albuquerque ranks among Top 10 College Towns in the West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been named one of the “Top 10 College Towns in the West.” Students and faculty at the University of New Mexico say it deserves the title.

Sunset Magainze compiled the list, based on education and off-campus life. The article pointed to UNM’s diverse programs, like Chicano Studies, as well as the distinguished faculty.

It also mentions Albuquerque’s food scene and access to the outdoors. Berkley, California; Eugene, Oregon; and Tempe, Arizona also made the list.