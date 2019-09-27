Albuquerque Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred last Friday.

Johnathan A. Griego 24, and Dominique Rodriguez 25, have both been charged with an open count of murder in the death of 29-year-old Harvey Aragon Jr. Police say Aragon was fatally shot Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Arioso Apartments.

APD reports that Aragon arrived at the apartments to look for Rodriguez and their children. After a confrontation, police say Griego shot Aragon.

Authorities booked Griego and Rodriguez into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday.

