Albuquerque Museum prepares to welcome ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition’

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Muppets’s fans will get a chance to learn more about the man behind the fuzzy faces.

The Albuquerque Museum is welcoming “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.” The traveling exhibit includes puppets, costumes, behind-the-scenes footage and much more, from Henson’s days with the Muppets, Sesame Street and other projects.

Visitors can even design their own puppet characters and practice puppeteering on camera. That exhibit runs from November through April.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss