Albuquerque looks to adopt Bernalillo County’s sick leave ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking to adopt Bernalillo County’s sick leave ordinance.

City councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis have asked city council staff to study adopting the county ordinance in the city of Albuquerque. Benton says employees and businesses in both the city and county should expect some consistency in the law.

The county law requires businesses with two employees or more to provide workers with at least one hour of paid time off for every 32 hours worked.