ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Merchandise sales for the Albuquerque Isotopes have been a home run.

Minor League Baseball announced a record-setting $73.8 million in retail sales in 2018, and the ‘Topes were listed as one of the top 25 minor league teams in merchandise sales.

The team’s alter egos, like the Green Chile Cheeseburgers and the Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico, have helped sales.