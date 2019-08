ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for abusing his young song is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Last March, Evan Ritchey admitted to police that he chocked and head-butted his four-month-old son when he wouldn’t stop crying. The baby’s injuries included a fractured skull and ribs.

In April, Ritchey pleaded no contest to six counts of child abuse. Ritchey faces up to 18 years behind bars.