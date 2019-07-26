Alamogordo reduces penalties for possession of marijuana

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- Another New Mexico city has lowered the punishment for having small amounts of pot.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Alamogordo commissioners voted to update the city’s marijuana ordinance this week, bringing it in line with reduced statewide penalties.

The update makes the possession of up to 14 grams punishable by a $50 fine instead of jail time. It also makes it a petty misdemeanor if a person is caught with up to one ounce of the drug.

A state law that reduced the penalties for marijuana possession went into effect this month.