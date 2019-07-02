Airliner cancels flights from Albuquerque Sunport to Chihuahua

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunport says one week after launching service from Albuquerque to Chihuahua, the airliner has cancelled the flight.

The city says Volaris agreed to making the flight twice a week for 12 month. The flights began on June 18.

However, the city says Volaris wants the city of Albuquerque and the city of Chihuahua to provide subsidies—something the city says wasn’t part of the original agreement.

Last week, KRQE News 13 asked the director of the Sunport and the mayor if the flights were in jeopardy. KRQE News 13 will have those details tonight at 10 p.m.