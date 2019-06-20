Accident prompts replacement of three diving boards at city pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is taking a closer look at the diving boards at its pools after an accident this past weekend. The city says as a man jumped off the diving board at Highland Pool, the board bounced then broke and fell into the water.

As a result, the city has decided to close three of its diving boards so they can be replaced. Those boards include the low and high dive at Highland Pool and one of the diving boards at Sandia Pool after crews noticed a crack.

Meanwhile, the diving boards at West Mesa Aquatic Center and Valley Pool are still operating. The city says it inspects its diving boards every year.