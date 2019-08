ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isotopes fans delivered in a big way by donating a record amount of blood to El Paso shooting victims.

Monday night, Vitalant held a blood drive at Isotopes Park. Organizers say 27 units of blood were donated, an all-time high number for a mobile blood center in that timeframe.

It was so successful, that fans had to be turned away due to time constraints.