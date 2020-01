ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers at Albuquerque’s zoo are mourning the loss of their ocelot, “Fireball.”

Fireball had to be euthanized Sunday because of age-related health problems. The zoo celebrated her 27th birthday last year, making her the oldest ocelot in human care.

Ocelots generally live 10-13 years in the wild and up to 20 years in captivity. The zoo says fireball was a spirited and beloved member of the BioPark family and she will be sorely missed.