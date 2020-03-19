ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden shares flower show online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic garden is closed to visitors but the ABQ BioPark is making sure people are still able to see their ‘March Madness Flower Show.’
They shared a video on their social media page Thursday for the first day of spring. The garden’s Mediterranean Conservatory is filled with bursts of color and exotic blooms.
