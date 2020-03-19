ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden shares flower show online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major League and Minor League seasons have been pushed back their start due to the COVID-19 outbreak. KRQE Sports was able to talk with Isotopes General Manager, John Traub about the outlook of the 2020 season.

"You know, we are all very hopeful that we can get in as many games as possible. We don't know what the schedule is going to look like and we don't know when it is going to start, but we are very hopeful that we certainly can get in a 70 game season or at least as many as we possibly can. I think probably over the next three to four days there will probably be some discussions, certainly and whether there are answers or not yet, it's probably a little early to tell," said Traub.