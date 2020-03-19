ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden shares flower show online

Top Stories

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic garden is closed to visitors but the ABQ BioPark is making sure people are still able to see their ‘March Madness Flower Show.’

They shared a video on their social media page Thursday for the first day of spring. The garden’s Mediterranean Conservatory is filled with bursts of color and exotic blooms.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞