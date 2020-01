ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city wants you to check out the Albuquerque BioPark this Saturday and Sunday. They’re offering the first half-price weekend of the year.

Admission will be $5 for New Mexico residents, $2.75 for seniors, and $2.50 for children. Out-of-state residents will pay $7.25. The deal is good for the zoo, botanic garden and aquarium.