Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Las Cruces man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities have arrested a suspect in last weekend’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old Nathan Froseth. Las Cruces police were dispatched to the corner of Lohman Avenue and south San Pedro Street Saturday just after 5 a.m. in response to shots fired and a victim in the roadway.

Officers discovered Froseth had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and he wsa transported to Mountainview Regional Mediacal Center where he was pronounced dead. Investigators revealed that both Froseth and his wife live in the area and spend the previous night and early Saturday morning drinking.

That same morning, police say Froseth and his wife took their dog for a walk when the pair began arguing. Froseth then walked away from his wife and returned to where she was sitting a short time later.

Froseth’s wife told investigators that an unknown man with a flashlight then approached them. That man was later identified as 41-year-old Corban Serna.

Investigators believe Serna and Forseth previously exchanged words before Serna is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing several founds at Forseth. Serna then fled the scene before authorities arrived.

During the investigation, a detective canvassing the neighborhood encountered Serna and conducted an interview with him at his home. Serna denied knowing anything about the shooting.

However, two days later an attorney contacted authorities and stated his client Serna was involved in the shooting. Serna was arrested Wednesday evening and is being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.