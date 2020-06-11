KRQE This Morning 7am – 9am Guests

Your Remote Appearance on KRQE This Morning

We aim to produce your on-air and online video with the quality production standards of KRQE News 13. We write and block each segment of the show based on the guest information provided in your booking form.



All guest info (name, title, etc.) is due three business days before your appearance. It is imperative that this information is correct so that we can prepare our graphics, which will be on-screen during your interview and archived online after your appearance.

Guest Form Instructions (Prep)

NOTE: This form is for guest appearing on KRQE This Morning between 7:00 am – 9:00 am. If you are appearing on *New Mexico Living* between 9:00 am – 10:00 am, please use the New Mexico Living Client Booking Form.