7am – 9am Guest Submission Form

Release Acknowledgment

To the extent I perform any music, read any literary pieces and/or submit any photographs, audio, video or other artistic works to the Station, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.



You are also responsible for everything you say while on the program. We are not responsible for any derogatory, defaming, or libel statement you make while on our show.