Episode 2: Social Pressure

"Generation Z" is the first generation to live in a world with the Internet and cell phones since birth. And some kids have never known a world without social media. Today, parents find themselves in a game of catch-up, trying to stay two clicks ahead of their kids.
Some now wonder if being connected to social media is the connection to the rise in anxiety and depression among "Generation Z-ers." It has left parents asking, how much is too much for their kid?
This episode of "The Series" dives into the lives of four "Gen Z-ers" to get their take on the pressures of social media. Their stories are raw, real, and unvarnished.