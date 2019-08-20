The Series

The Series is a collection of original reporting that expands and goes in-depth on a range of news topics that tell the stories of the people who lived them.

Nearly sixteen years ago, a parent’s worst nightmare came to life. In this four-part episode, we go beyond the news story to share with you a mom’s worldwide mission to save other daughters. The Series: A Mother’s Love

  • PART 1: MURDER OF A CO-ED
    Jayann Sepich, started a nationwide campaign to get a law named after her daughter, Katie’s Law, passed in all 50 states.

  • PART 2: CATCHING A KILLER
    At the time detectives had no idea the real killer, who was sitting in jail, was convicted for another crime. He was allowed to bond out before sentencing.

  • PART 3: PUSH FOR CHANGE
    The Sepich family has been on the cross-country crusade to change the law for 14 years.

  • PART 4: THE FIGHT CONTINUES
    So far, 31 states have passed a law that replicates some form of Katie’s Law. Jayann Sepich has lobbied in 23 of those states.

Gabriel Avila

The Transcripts
Read the full 65 page transcripts of the interview with Gabriel Avila and Las Cruces Police.

Susanna Martinez

The Prosecutor
In 2011, Susana Martinez, the now-former District Attorney, and who later became governor, put Katie Sepich’s killer behind bars.

The Cases

See the 10 cases in New Mexico that were solved by using Katie’s Law.

Interactive: States that have enacted DNA arrestee laws