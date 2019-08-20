The Series is a collection of original reporting that expands and goes in-depth on a range of news topics that tell the stories of the people who lived them.
Nearly sixteen years ago, a parent’s worst nightmare came to life. In this four-part episode, we go beyond the news story to share with you a mom’s worldwide mission to save other daughters. The Series: A Mother’s Love
PART 1: MURDER OF A CO-ED
Jayann Sepich, started a nationwide campaign to get a law named after her daughter, Katie’s Law, passed in all 50 states.
PART 2: CATCHING A KILLER
At the time detectives had no idea the real killer, who was sitting in jail, was convicted for another crime. He was allowed to bond out before sentencing.
PART 3: PUSH FOR CHANGE
The Sepich family has been on the cross-country crusade to change the law for 14 years.
PART 4: THE FIGHT CONTINUES
So far, 31 states have passed a law that replicates some form of Katie’s Law. Jayann Sepich has lobbied in 23 of those states.
The Transcripts
The Prosecutor
The Cases