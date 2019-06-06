Sports Desk: Lambert makes MLB debut; MW releases basketball conference schedules

Thursday on the Sports Desk, Isotopes pitcher Peter Lambert made his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies in Chicago against the Cubs. After his performance, he might be up to stay. Lambert allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out 9 in five innings of work. The Rockies won the game 3-1.

Lobos Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham saw three of his players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. He also saw one of his former players go. Birmingham is ready to coach up more players to possibly make the pro game one day. He has helped over two hundred players in his career move beyond the college game. “We can help you get on the pros if you do what we ask,” said Birmingham. “If you come through here to use this program to showcase what you already have, probably not going to work out. But if you allow yourself to be coached, you are probably going to make a lot of money.”

Meanwhile, the Mountain West released schedules for league play in men’s and women’s basketball Thursday. One team on the schedule is sure to perk up the ears of Lobo fans. Nevada, featuring former Lobo head coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal, will host the Cherry and Silver on January 25. The Lobos will return the favor February 19. On the women’s side of the schedule, Mike Bradbury and his crew will play rival Boise State twice this upcoming season. The Lobos will travel to BSU on December 4 and host February 22.

Lobo Camp for 1st-8th grade wrapped up Thursday. It’s special for Lobos forward Jordan Arroyo. He has been on both sides as a camper and as an instructor. “To go from being in the camp to being a part of the camp is definitely super cool,” said Arroyo. “I like to see what goes on behind the scenes. I like to inspire the kids like I was inspired. For them to say, ‘I’ve seen you on TV, I want your autograph,’ just to be in the shoes of the Lobos before me is pretty cool.” Elite Camp for grades 9th-12th starts Friday and wraps Saturday.

Elsewhere, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson faced off Thursday in Chicago ahead of their UFC 238 showdown scheduled for Saturday. Closer to home, Southwest MMA Series 28 fighters Jess Martinez and Josh Altum traded jabs at one another before their main event meeting at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino Saturday. “He’s betting on the elevation here and it feels like home,” said Altum. “I don’t feel the difference, I’m used to the Texas humidity. The only tool he was banking on, it’s already out of the window.” Since their fight is a main event, Martinez trained for what he thought it would mean in rounds. They will fight three. “I’ve been training for five because it was the main event,” said Martinez. “I was expecting five rounds, that’s normally what they do for UFC caliber guys. But, yeah it’s a three rounder, so I think I’ll be prepared either way.”