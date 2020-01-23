Waymo self-driving vehicles to start routes in New Mexico, Texas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – MAY 08: Waymo self-driving vehicles are displayed at the Google I/O 2018 Conference at Shoreline Amphitheater on May 8, 2018 in Mountain View, California. Google’s two day developer conference runs through Wednesday May 9. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Waymo, a self-driving tech company announced on Thursday that it will start driving long-haul trucks and minivans in both Texas and parts of New Mexico beginning this week.

The company reports that it has tested its self-driving cars in various cities and environments and has gained experience in different road and weather conditions. Waymo will begin driving its Chrysler Pacifica minivans and long-haul trucks in Texas and New Mexico to see how their technology might be able to develop new transportation solutions.

Drivers in New Mexico can expect to see the vehicles on interstates like I-10. Waymo, previously the Google self-driving car project, aims to improve transportation around the world through their technology.

The company says that before their vehicles drive in any location, a team creates their own three-dimensional maps that showcase information including lane markers, road profiles, crosswalks, traffic lights, and other road features.