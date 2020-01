NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -A state agency’s website was shut down after a ransomware hack. The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Regulation Commission’s firewall was breached last week.

On Wednesday, the agency announced the webserver shut down. A PRC spokesman says people have to walk in or mail any paperwork to the main office in Santa Fe.

Officials are investigating but say the breach was contained and that no sensitive or confidential data was compromised.