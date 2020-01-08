Second spaceship in Virgin Galactic fleet completes assembly milestone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, Virginia Galactic announced that all major structural elements of its second commercial spaceship are assembled, reaching the “Weight on Wheels” milestone.

Virgin Galactic second spaceship Weight on Wheels (courtesy Virgin Galactic)

The company reports that the vehicle used its main landing gear and carried its own weight for the first time, marking progress in Virgin Galactic’s manufacturing of its space fleet by the aerospace development subsidiary The Spaceship Company.

In a press release, Virgin Galactic states that the milestone was reached significantly faster than it initially took to get to the same stage with its first spaceship, VSS Unity. VSS Unity is currently in its flight test stage.

Currently, an assembly team is working to connect the ship’s integrated systems. Once completed, the spaceship will undergo vehicle ground testing.

The ship is held in a hangar in Mojave where Virgin Galactic’s third spaceship is also under construction with system part fabrication now at 50% completion.

“Reaching the Weight on Wheels milestone considerably faster than was achieved for the VSS Unity is a huge accomplishment and is a testament to the growing expertise and capabilities of the company.” said CEO of Virgin Galactic, George Whitesides. “We now have two spaceships that are structurally complete, with our third making good progress. These spaceships are destined to provide thousands of private astronauts with a truly transformative experience by performing regular trips to space.”