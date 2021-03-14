Sandia National Labs taking ‘explosive’ science to the small scale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories are studying explosions on a much smaller scale in the lab – and they’re the only lab in the country with the technology making it possible. The labs have some of the leading explosive experts in the country, so now, these minds are all working together to study how explosives detonate, and how to make them safer.

“Traditionally, the field of explosive science has been really empirical based, in terms of this is what we see, this is what we get,” said Eric Forrest, a research and development scientist and engineer at Sandia National Labs. “But we’re really trying to apply material science expertise to explosives to figure out what’s going on really, at the micro and nano scale.”

To do this, researchers at the labs created thin explosive films that can be detonated in a controlled setting. The explosives are thinner than a sheet of notebook paper and Sandia National Labs are the only labs in the country making these.

“We have [a] very customized special capability to do that because there’s obviously a lot of safety procedures that you have to follow,” said Forrest. “We can really do stuff on smaller scales rather than most people thought was possible.”

Using a small container called a “boombox,” they use this thin film – made up of explosive material similar to TNT – and set off the explosion in the lab. They even capture the explosions on film, using ultra-fast cameras that capture up to one billion frames per second.

“It’s really cool because we can actually be there in the lab, only a few feet away while we’re detonating because of these boomboxes,” said Forrest. “This actually allows us to capture the detonation, real time, as it progresses through the explosive.”

So what will all these findings be used for? Researchers at Sandia say it’s all about safety – and studying explosions at a much smaller scale can help them better understand the materials and how they work and react.

“We want to make this stuff safe, as safe as possible,” said Forrest. “Explosives certainly can be dangerous but we want to make sure that we can improve safety across the board.”

These are lessons that can be used in a number of New Mexico industries that use explosives. These include mining, rock quarries, and drilling for oil and gas wells.

“We’re really trying to further the field of explosive science, really get a fundamental understanding of what’s happening at the micro scale,” said Forrest. “We really are imaging stuff that people haven’t seen before.”

Forrest says the research has been done in separate projects over the last four years. Some of the findings of this study at Sandia are being used by universities across the country – including at New Mexico Tech – and even the Department of Defense.